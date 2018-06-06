1 minister, 7 MPs turn up for Malawi parliament, forces deputy speaker to suspend House

Only one Cabinet minister and seven members of parliament turned up for parliament after the four o’clock tea break prompting deputy speaker Clement Chiwaya to call off the sitting.

The legislators are deliberating the K1.5 trillion national budget which Finance minister Goodall Gondwe presented to the 193 strong House some weeks ago.

Chiwaya told the House that in view of the erratic attendance, probably the worst since Malawi had independence, he had no choice but to suspend the House because the rule is that no business could be conducted in the House without the presence of Cabinet ministers.

One of the few MPs available described the afternoon mass absence of the legislators as shocking.

“The honourable deputy speaker had recognised me to contribute but I refused because the ministers were not there,” he said.

The ministers and MPs were reportedly locked up in meetings discussing Vice President Saulos Chilima press conference where he announced he is witgdrawinjnv his membership from the ruling Democratic Progressivd Party (DPP) and bemoaned rampant corruption and nepotism in the country.

