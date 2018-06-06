Mutharika promises to promote Nyezelera to Sub Traditional Authority

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has promised to consider promoting Group Village Headman (GVH) Nyezelera of Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe District to the position of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) owing to his hardworking spirit in facilitating development in his area.

Mutharika made the promise Tuesday at Nyezelera Trading Centre when he conducted a whistle stop tour in Mulanje, Phalombe and Chiradzulu districts.

The President said while in the United States of America (USA) attending the United Nations General Assembly, he saw the chief in a video documentary which was being aired on one of the channels there and that from what he gathered, the village head is a hard worker deserving promotion.

“I am convinced that you are a hard worker. I will promote you to the position of STA so that you can be a role model for others. My government will continue to put the welfare of chiefs at heart,” the Malawian leader said.

Government has, in the 2018/2019 financial year, proposed an increase in honoraria for all traditional leaders across the board in the country starting from village head, group village head, sub-T/As, T/As, senior chiefs and paramount chiefs.

Presently, paramount chiefs receive a monthly honorarium of K50, 000; senior chiefs are paid K30, 000 while traditional authorities get K18, 000.

There has been a public outcry, especially from legislators, that it has been years since honoraria for traditional leaders were increased. They have always pleaded with government to revise the figure upwards.

Speaking recently during the elevation of group village heads Nyumwanyumwa and Saidi Mataka to Sub Traditional Authorities, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa said government would continue its programme of promoting hard working chiefs.

Paramount Chief Kawinga commended government for continuously promoting chiefs in the district, adding that this would motivate them to work hard in self-help development initiatives.

