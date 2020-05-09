10 Malawian dead bodies affected by lockdown in South Africa arrives at Mwanza border
May 9, 2020 Lovemore Gunde - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Ten bodies of Malawians who died in South Africa when the country was in total lockdown due to Coronavirus arrived Saturday evening through Mwanza border.
Mwanza Border Immigration spokesperson Inspector Pasqually Zulu says as a precaution measure against Coronavirus medical workers from the Mwanza District Hospital were called for assistance.
Zulu says documents which accompanied the dead bodies indicate various causes of deaths.
“Four of them died in road accidents, two were stoned to death when they sneaked out to buy foodstuffs while on lockdown, one was involved in motor bike accident and another one was stubbed by unknown thugs,” says Zulu.
He adds that others died of pneumonia and “other compromised healthy illnesses. “
Zulu says seven of the deceased are from Mzimba while the rest are from Ntcheu, Nsanje and Nkhata-bay districts.
According to Zulu two vehicles with trailers which brought in the bodies were throughly sprayed with disinfectants by medical workers at the border as a preventive measures against COVID-19.
The bodies are expected to be dispatched to various public hospitals of home districts of the deceased.
Sharing is caring!
Leave a Reply