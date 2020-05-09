10 Malawian dead bodies affected by  lockdown in South Africa arrives at Mwanza border

Mwanza Border Immigration spokesperson Inspector Pasqually Zulu says as a precaution measure against Coronavirus medical workers from the Mwanza District Hospital were called for assistance.

Zulu says documents which accompanied the dead bodies indicate various causes of deaths.

“Four of them died in road accidents, two were stoned to death when they sneaked out to buy foodstuffs while on lockdown, one was involved in motor bike accident and another one was stubbed by unknown thugs,” says Zulu.

He adds that others died of pneumonia and “other compromised healthy illnesses. “

Zulu says seven of the deceased are from Mzimba while the rest are from Ntcheu, Nsanje and Nkhata-bay districts.

According to Zulu two vehicles with trailers which brought in the bodies were throughly sprayed with disinfectants by medical workers at the border as a preventive measures against COVID-19.

The bodies are expected to be dispatched to various public hospitals of home districts of the deceased.