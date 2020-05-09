Ndirande presidential convoy stoning suspects denied bail: Chasowa murder suspect blasts  police 

There was was drama at Ndirande Police Station on Friday when renowned political thug Sam Chulu, one of the suspects in the murder of student Robert Chasowa, stormed Ndirande Police Station in Blantyre and shouted at police officers for apparent denying bail to suspects who pelted President Peter Mutharika’s motorcade with stones in Ndirande.

Sam Chulu, who is an aide of UTM Party patron, stormed Ndirande police in the company of some political roughnecks with pomp demanding to see the Officer-In-Charge apparently demanding that he Police releases their “friends” unconditionally.

On Friday and on Saturday early morning, the police and Intelligence officers stormed Ndirande in the awake of stoning of DPP party vehicles in the Presidential Convoy at Ndirande market by suspected opposition operatives.

The Police arrested 15 suspects including another career criminal known as Dan Kaole for the incident.

Kaole is a well known marijuana peddler in Ndirande township . He was arrested early this year after being caught with bags of marijuana and jumped bail.

According to inside sources at the Police , Kaole and associates have pleaded for mercy with the police, saying they were only doing “Ganyu” after being hired by UTM’s Masangwi to stone the convoy and portray a picture that the people of Ndirande did not welcome the DPP/UDF Alliance .

According to the sources at Ndirande Police, after being told that they he had to formally write the officer-in-charge that he was applying for bail for the suspects and state in what capacity he was doing so, Sam Chulu snapped and started insulting the police.

“Ndizilembanao zichani? Kanizani bail-yo osauka apolisi inu . Atuluka amenewo bwana Noel Masangwi agula ma lawyers mawa . Awatutulutsa, Palibe chomwe mungachite ,” Chulu said .

The mentioning of Masangwi by Sam Chulu shocked onlookers at the station because word has it that Masangwi was the masterminder of the Ndirande Presidential Convoy stoning as he hired and paid idle youths around Ndirande Market and stone the President’s Convoy.

President Mutharika’s motorcade was pelted Friday evening after presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the July 2 fresh presidential election.

Mutharika, presidential candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and his running mate Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), were on a joint parade in the township.

Ironically Sam Chiku and Noel Masangwi alongside other Blantyre roughnecks were together arrested for the murder of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa in 2010 .

Chasowa who was into students politics and activism’s dead body was found on Polytechnic campus. The Police said he committed suicide while a Pathologist said he was murdered.

Ten yrars down the line the case has not been concluded . Noel Masangwi, Sam Chulu and other suspects are free people.

Masangwi paid the legal bills for the Robert Chasowa murder suspects including Sam Chulu.

