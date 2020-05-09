DPP may be down, but not out: Malawi opposition must watch out!
The political weather looks pretty dark for President Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
A day before the upholding of the February 2 Constitutional Court ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal, the President was ruthlessly booed and mercilessly stoned in Ndirande—quite an embarrassing encounter that speaks a wane in his popularity.
Apart from upholding that the President was unduly elected and an order for fresh elections, as if putting a nail on the coffin, the Supreme Court even outlawed new entrants to vote in the coming fresh elections.
The move, according to analysts, has dealt President Mutharika and the DPP a big blow as, unconfirmed reports indicate, the party has been busy registering as many as it can, even minors, to boost their retain of office.
Certainly, as already pointed out, things appear to be falling apart for President Mutharika and the DPP; and their centre, as Chinua Achebe wrote, is failing to hold.
However, as I argue, Malawians should not make a mistake here.
The political weather might look dark for DPP today but, if you take a clear look, this is not the worst political moment for President Mutharika and the DPP to live through.
Since it’s accidental formation in 2006, the DPP has been through a series of deep political trials but none comes close as the worst ever than the death of former President Bingu Wa Mutharika in 2012.
Bingu’s death while in office was a political disaster that, in a day, watered down DPP from a ruling to the opposition benches.
That was DPP’s worst political moment and, if this party was as brittle as some think, we couldn’t have been talking of DPP today.
How APM took up the leadership mantle and re-energized the belief people had in DPP to the point of taking back power from Joyce Banda, is a political story that needs to be patiently and strategically studied for it reveals the stubborn DNA of this party.
For DPP, against all its political notoriety, is a stubborn party, shrewd at strategy and ruthless at implementation. They don’t play.
The secret behind DPP’s triumph in affliction, it’s tenacity, rests mostly in how the party quickly moves on when bruised.
When UDF, in its apparent move to micromanage government in 2006, Bingu quickly moved on, forming his own party with six MPs and lobbying more, through honest leadership, to stand with him.
When he died in 2012, APM—bruised and bleeding, soldiered on; he brought the party together, campaigned across the country with a message of hope and managed to take back power.
After ConCourt ruling, despite the appeals which to me sounded more like buying time and fooling the enemy, DPP already hit the ground, calling for people to register and vote for them.
In all this, there is one attribute that political parties, especially opposition parties, need to learn from DPP: they move on quickly, both in sadness and goodness.
Opposition parties, especially MCP and UTM, need not sit on the laurels, investing more in Christmas parties after winning the court battles.
The court battles are over. It is on the ground where the next fight is and, sorry to say, DPP is a master of this art. Opposition must up their game.
Heey we never had credible elections for a long time because parties in govt made sure they choose MEC that is controlled,the likes of Jane Ansah and Kunje.What a useless MEC that wishes other contestants in a race failure.Zisankho zimaberedwa period.
True observation that DPP may be down but its certainly not out. However, the difference this time is that most people are fed up with DPP lomwelisation, corruption etc. In my view, the greatest blow the ruling barring new voters. I think their strategy was heavy on this to add more voters ( including minors) in their strongholds. The main next battle front is putting capable people as monitors.
Only rigging get DPP on to the seat. Nothing else
I think complacency has already clipped in mu opposition,,,I am based in Eastern region and UDF is slowly gaining ground there coz there is no-one campaigning for Tonse alliance. The Eastern region is where this battle will be won and DPP/UDF alliance has a huge advantage as it stands,,,,Tonse alliance should workup and starting campaigning hard in our own swing districts of Nsanje, chikwawa, Machinga, Mangochi, Zomba, Neno, Blantyre and Mwaza,,,,,Work up opposition please,,,If you allow this chance to slip you then it will take years before you can have another meaningful chance to win,,,UDF is secretly telling its supporters… Read more »
chabwino mwalemba tamva ndithu, koma dpp ulendo wokha uno sidziwayendera….mbwiyache anthu atopa iiiii!!!!
In a normal election environment your analysis makes a mountain of sense. What you overlook though is how they survived. It is through unorthodox behaviour which doesn’t attract the praise you seem to want to give it. Wrong is wrong it should be condemned not praised. In all fairness these are crooks who should condemned for taking advantage of a mostly illiterate south Malawi society that voted for them despite being the people who suffered more from DPP mismanagement than the other Malawians. I sadly remember a traditional leader from Phalombe who said on TTV that they’re surviving by drinking… Read more »
I don’t think so.. it’s all been by crooked mafioso kind of survival. What they did in the may 2019 elections is how they’ve been surviving. Thieving in every aspect…. This time they’ve been exposed. They are finished. Believe me.
Let me tell you that darkness has covered the DPP and UDF alliance.The wave of change has come to Malawi.The courts are there to help the executive to do the right things.Yes DPP can bounce back only on corruption and bribes.The party wanted to bribe high court judges so that the judgement should favour Peter Munthalika and MEC but it was the opposite instead. People did not expect it ,but it happened.Dpp leaders you are going to learn some good lessons,for the second time this will be hard way, believe it.If you don’t believe those words written on the wall,… Read more »
Well put
The game is for dpp again no matter what because courts are failing to point out where dpp stole the votes so this means dpp truly won the elections but this is a political judgement to ensure that the one they wanted may be a try this other time would win the elections but that God wont allow
Good analysis thats a big mistake which mcp does dpp will carry the day no matter what