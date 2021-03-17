10 shortlisted for ACB top job: List includes Ombudsman Chizuma, Justice Kamanga

Ministry of Justice has shortlisted 10 candidates for the top job at graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) out of 35 applications the ministry received.

The vacancy for ACB director was created after Reyneck Matemba was appointed solicitor general.

Ironically, he will be key person in the selection of his successor at ACB.

Reports indicate that those shortlisted include CEO for National Construction Industry Council, Linda Phiri, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma, Chrispine Khunga who is ACB’s Chief Legal & Prosecution Officer, Dan Mponda, ACB’s Director of Investigations and Geoffrey Chikuta, ACB’s ex Chief Investigations Officer and current investigative support services manager to the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Lilongwe.

Others are Justice Anthony Kamanga, SC Justice of Appeal, Felix Tandwe, Partner – Destone & Co, Wellington Kazembe, Managing Partner, Mackenzie and Patricks Associates and Masauko Chamkakala Legal Aid Director.

Meanwhile, critics are pressing the authorities to expedite the process of appointing a new director for the ACB, months after Matemba’s exit.

They further implore the authorities to hire a person of impeccable integrity considering that the position is very crucial to the performance of the governance institution.

Social commentator Humphrey Mvula is adding his voice to the calls, saying some decisions at the bureau can only be made by the director.

Mvula further adds that it is important for the appointing power to treat the matter with urgency.

