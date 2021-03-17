Mchacha calls DPP top brass as ‘madeya’: Worships ‘DK2025’ Kabambe

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional Governor for the south Charles Mchacha has brought his trademark political insults to low levels when he described senior members of his own party who are vying for the party presidency as Madeya (Maize husks).

Mchacha was speaking Tuesday at a campaign rally in Nsanje central whose guest of owner was the new entry in the party presidential race, former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, Dalitso Kabambe.

Mchacha said the only ideal person to lead the party was Kabambe.

In indirect reference to Joseph Mwanamvekha, Bright Msaka and Kondwani Nankhumwa, the uncensored Mchacha said Mutharika has opted for an outsider to take over the mantle because there are no leadership qualities within the party.

He cited the appointment of Atupele Muluzi from United Democratic Front (UDF) as Mutharika’s running mate during the court sanctioned elections as a clear manifestation of vote of no confidence in party loyalists.

“Mutharika has been opting for outsiders because all what we have within the part are complete ‘Madeya’. In 2014 he opted for Saulos Chilima an outsider as his running mate and five years later also handpicked Muluzi from UDF as his running mate leaving party members,” said Mchacha adding that Mwanamvekha and Msaka should ask themselves why they were not being picked.

Ironically, Mchacha was revealing that Mutharika who recently told the media that he will not side with any candidate has indirectly endorsed Kabambe as possible successor.

There was no immediate comment from Nankhumwa, Mwanavemkha and Msaka on the matter.

