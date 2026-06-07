Ten Old Mutual Malawi Staff Qualify for Offshore Trip to China

Ten members of staff from Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited have qualified for the prestigious offshore trip administered by the parent company, Old Mutual Africa Regions, headquartered in South Africa.

The nine have travelled to China, specifically Beijing and Shanghai, on 6 June 2026 for an all-expenses-paid trip.

According to a statement signed by Old Mutual Africa Regions Managing Director, Clement Chinaka, the Offshore Award recognises individuals across the Sales, Service, and Support teams whose work over the past year reflected dedication, excellence, and a willingness to stretch themselves in ways that strengthened the business.

Chinaka said, “I am pleased to share the winners of the 2025 Old Mutual Africa Regions Offshore Award. To our winners, thank you for the consistency and commitment you bring to your work each day. Your contribution makes a tangible difference across our portfolio, and the standard you set inspires us all. I look forward to celebrating with you and your partners in China this June.”

Speaking on behalf of the qualified team, Hlezipe Mkandawire of Old Mutual Malawi’s Group Internal Audit Department said it feels good to be recognized.

“Being in a support department, sometimes you think your work may never be noticed, but it feels good to be recognized and rewarded. This will motivate me to work even harder and continue asking myself what value I am adding to Old Mutual through my work,” she said.

Of the 71 people who have qualified to travel with their partners to China, nine are from Malawi.

The team include Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer Tavona Biza, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Managing Director Mark Mikwamba, Sharon Mkandawire, Mercy Chimbaka, Georgina Kuloya, Earnest Fandika, Emmie Madikhula, Grey Tewete, Hlezipe Mkandawire and Sungani Mwale.

Old Mutual is a leading financial services provider with interests in savings, investment, lending and providing end-to-end funeral services.

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