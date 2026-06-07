Farms Limited Wins Best Agribusiness Farm Award at the 2026 National Product Magazine Mid-Year Awards

Namuleri Farms Limited has been named Best Agribusiness Farm at the 2026 National Product Magazine Mid-Year Awards, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to Malawi’s agricultural sector and its commitment to sustainable agricultural development.

The award was presented on Saturday during a prestigious ceremony held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. Namuleri Farms was recognized for its exceptional performance in agricultural production, particularly in the cultivation of tobacco, maize, cassava, and a variety of fruit crops.

Speaking after receiving the award, Namuleri Farms Assistant Managing Director, Humphreys Thondolo, expressed gratitude to Malawians for their confidence in the company and reaffirmed the farm’s commitment to supporting national food security, job creation, and economic growth.

“We are deeply honoured to be voted the Best Agribusiness Farm in the 125th Edition of the National Product Magazine Mid-Year Awards 2026. This recognition demonstrates that Malawians appreciate and acknowledge our efforts in advancing the agricultural sector.

“This award inspires us to work even harder as we continue implementing our newly adopted Africa Regional Model, which focuses on increasing productivity, creating employment opportunities, strengthening food security, promoting community development, and enhancing climate resilience.

“We sincerely thank all Malawians for their trust and support. We remain committed to contributing to the nation’s agricultural growth and helping build a more prosperous and food-secure Malawi,” said Thondolo.

The recognition further cements Namuleri Farms Limited’s position as one of Malawi’s leading agribusiness enterprises and highlights its significant role in promoting sustainable agriculture, value addition, and rural economic transformation.

National Product Magazine Chief Executive Officer, Steve Chinyamula, said the awards were established to recognize excellence and encourage local businesses to continuously improve the quality of their products and services.

He said the initiative seeks to motivate companies to maintain high standards, embrace innovation, and make meaningful contributions to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

“The National Product Magazine Awards were introduced to recognize and celebrate outstanding local enterprises that are making a positive impact in their respective sectors. Through these awards, we seek to motivate companies to strive for excellence, uphold high standards, and enhance their competitiveness in both local and regional markets,” said Chinyamula.

The National Product Magazine Mid-Year Awards have become an important platform for celebrating excellence across various sectors of the economy, recognizing organizations and individuals whose work is contributing to Malawi’s development and growth.

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