1000 arrested for wildlife crimes in 2019 – Kumchedwa

Director of Road National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchewa has described 2019 as a breakthrough as far as busting syndicates involved in wildlife and other natural resources crimes.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Kumchedwa said about 1000 individuals were arrested and that so far 400 cases have been completed.

Kumchedwa said the increase in the number of the people arrested shows that the department has upped its game and its working relationship with other stakeholders in fighting wildlife crimes is bearing fruits.

“In 2018 we managed to arrest 600 people but this year we were able to net 1000 individuals. About 400 cases have already been concluded and we are hoping that by early next year all the cases will be concluded,” he said.

Kumchedwa also thanked other stakeholders including the Malawi Defense Force, the Malawi Police, the donor community, non-governmental organization and Malawians in general for rendering their support to the department of wildlife.

An official from the Lilongwe Wildlife Centre an organization which works closely with the department of wildlife also hinted that Malawi is on the right track as regarding ending crimes of wildlife.

“It is encouraging that perpetrators of wildlife crimes are being taken to task in large numbers. If this trend continues then future generations will also be privileged to see game which would have otherwise been extinct,” he explained.

For a long time Malawi has been regarded as a soft spot by criminals because of its porous borders.

