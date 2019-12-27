8 killed in Christmas road accidents

Malawi continues to hog the limelight as a country where lives of innocent people are lost due to road accidents as this year’s Christmas period covering December 24 to December 26 turned tragic for 8 people who died in as many accidents on the country’s roads.

Despite the fact that the number is a reduction from 11 last year the Police still feel that more needs to be done to make the roads safer.

According to head of traffic in the Police, McPherson Matowe some of the accidents happen due to over speeding and drink driving.

He said. “Last year we lost 11 people during this very same time while this year 8 people died. Most of the accidents happen due to over speeding and in other instances due to drink driving. It is our wish that people are cautious so that the number of accidents are reduced during the New Year festivities.”

The head of traffic added that it was worrisome that most of the accidents involve the product age group of 20 to 50 which means that the country also feels the impact heavily.

“We can deploy traffic cops with all the necessary equipment but the onus to drive carefully remains with the drivers. It is our wish as a Police that accidents are reduced considerably so that resources are channeled into other more pressing areas other than policing responsible individuals,” he added.

The speed limit for city roads and at most trading centres in the country is 60 kilometres per hour (kph) while the maximum speed allowed on rural roads is 100kph.

