15 artists lined up to Spice Blackjak’s birthday bash at Dusk to Dawn Club

About 15 urban artists have been lined up to spice a birthday bash of musician cum television presenter, Blakjak on Saturday.

Born Fatsani Kalonda on November 3rd, Blackjak will celebrate his birthday on Saturday 4th November at Dusk to Dawn Club in Blantyre which will allow his fans interact with their dancehall favorite artist.

The artists that have been lined up to spice up the event include the Daredevilz, Hyphen, Rina, Bossaro Music Group, BarryOne, Abambo AB, Piksy, Dan Lu, Fredokiss, Nyasa Guruz, Phyzix and Biggie Lu are some of the Artists making A Guest appearance.

There will also be DJ performances by Dj Rubie, Vj Ice, Dj Flame.

Blackjak told Nyasa Times that he has been forced to hold the birthday bash to accommodate his fans due to his rise in music industry.

“I have been having quite birthday celebrations with most of them spent with Family, quiet dinner and a few drinks. The Rising music career and the television hosting status has however changed all that,” said Blackjak.

Last year he held another bash at Blue Elephant dubbed Mix and Match which was supported by Hyphen, Nyasa Guruz and DJ Sluggard.

During the Saturday event, there will be a VIP Section where the artists will be allowed to invite one of the fans to interact with the rest of the crew.

“There will be a two hour nonstop and uninterrupted performance by the whole group, each artist performing their two biggest tracks. Before the event, there will be a luncheon at Blakjak’s place where only the invited guests will be allowed to attend.”

The event has been made possible with the help of Gunz Five Star Entertainment, Thambo and E, Mikozi. Carlsberg will also bring some give aways on the night of the show.

“Expectations is too high from our camp and people should brace themselves for one of its kind event. Plus an opportunity to meet their favourite artists at one place. Growing up means more responsibilities and more challenges in life. Am ready!”.

