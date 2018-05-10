15 envoys present letters of credence to Malawi leader

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday received letters of credence from 15 envoys accredited to Malawi at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, marking the beginning of their diplomatic missions in the country.

The new envoys are from the countries of Canada, Australia, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Philippines and South Korea.

Speaking after presenting their credentials to President Mutharika, the new diplomats to Malawi expressed their commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties between Malawi and their respective countries in the sectors of trade and investment, agriculture, health, education, economy and mining.

Philippines Ambassador to Malawi, Uriel Norman Garibay noted that Malawi has minimal investment in trade and that he sees the prospects of the country’s growth in the area only if the two countries consolidate their bilateral ties and work together.

“We are coming to build on the gains that the countries have registered since the joint cooperation started.

Philippines would like to work with Malawi and help in ensuring that there’s growth in trade and investment,” Garibay said.

Taking his turn, Richard Boidin, French Ambassador to Malawi said apart from France providing multilateral funds to different countries including Malawi to fight against Malaria, Tuberculosis and Aids, the French Government remains committed to sharing notes on how the country could benefit from geological mapping and mineral assessment project to widen the gap for investment.

“Right now, we have French companies such as Castel, Total, Lafarge, Bollore who are active in Malawi but these are not enough, as such we are also committed to attracting more French investors into the country,” Boidin said, adding that France would enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of mining.

On his part, the South Korean envoy to Malawi, Cho Jai—Chel promised to play a role in supporting Malawi’s economy, humanitarian assistance as well as cultural development between the two countries.

Namibian Envoy to Malawi, Leornard Nambahu pledged his country’s commitment to work with Malawi in the area of mining and tourism, saying Malawi was endowed with abundant natural resources including the fresh water lake and mountains.

“It is quite fascinating to see how beautiful Malawi is and on our part as Namibia, through the bilateral relationship, we will specialfically work in the sectors of mining and tourism to ensure the country’s resources are put to full potential,” Nambahu pointed out.

While Netherland and Australia envoys Barbara Maria Van Hellenmond and Bronte Nadine Moules respectively expressed their countries’ interest to support Malawi in agriculture, health and education in an effort to grow Malawi’s economy

