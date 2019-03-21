Masters sign Kumwenda for two year contract

After being released as surplus to requirements by champions Nyasa Nig Bullets, attacker Kondwani ‘Scholes’ Kumwenda can breathe a sigh of relief after signing a two year long term deal with Carlsberg Cup reigning champions Masterd Security Football Club.

Masters Security Chairman Alfred Gangata confirmed signing the player.

However, the flamboyant Chairperson kept a tight lid and culd not dwell much on the terms the player and club yhe have agreed.

Gangata said their assistant coach, Elia Kananji, a former Bullets mentor, recommended the recruitment of Kumwenda.

He has also revealed that discussions are at an advanced stage to completely sign Maneno Nyoni from Bullets.

The player played for Masters on loan from Bullets last season alongside Anzeru Joseph.

Meanwhile, Gangata has repeated that their intention is to do very well in the CAF Confederations Cup.

