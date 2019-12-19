Master no show, forfeit point to Tigers

Relegated Masters Security Football Club failed to show up at the Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday ending up forfeiting three points to Mighty Tigers Football Club.

The win means that Tigers have finished the league on position nine with 38 points from 30 games.

Ntopwa FC is also likely to get three points without kicking the ball today [Thursday] as they are expected to face Masters Security at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Masters have been sailing through troubled water after the club sole sponsor and Chairman Alfred Gangata announced his sponsorship withdrawal.

He recently said he decided to withdraw the sponsorship for the club’s failure to produce positive results.

Gangata said he would rather spend his money on charity instead of helping people who are not committed and thankful.

The 2019 Poko Poko TNM Super League which started on 19th April, 2019 ends this Sunday with the defending champions playing host to TN Stars at the Kamuzu Stadium while second placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will travel to the Capital City to face relegated Mlatho Mponela.

Bullets are top with 67 points one above the Nomads.

Meanwhile, sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) plc have arranged two trophies in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“As it stands now, the title is still wide open and it can go either way so we cannot take chances. What we have planned for Blantyre, we will replicate in Lilongwe” said Limbani Nsapato who is TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager.

