250 health facilities to upgrade into rural hospitals – Minister

Government says it will upgrade 250 health facilities to rural hospitals to ease congestion in the country’s district and central hospitals.

Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango announced the development Tuesday in Ntcheu when she accompanied First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to the district’s hospital where she cheered the sick and donated assorted items.

The First Lady visited and donated the items in maternity, male, female and paediatric wards and the antenatal waiting shelter.

“I have been sent by the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to come and see you now as we are approaching Christmas festive season.

“The President gave me gifts to distribute to all the patients and has provided lunch for all the patients,” said Mutharika who was franked by Vice-President’s wife Judith Chimulirenji.

She commended Ntcheu District Hospital staff for their dedication and commitment to duty.

Ntcheu District Health Officer Isaac Mbingwani told the First Lady that the hospital has various challenges especially congestion.

However, he assured the First Lady and people at large of the hospital staff’s continued dedication to duty despite the challenges.

“The population of Ntcheu is around 681,000; there are 39 health facilities and one hospital. This is a challenge.

To this effect, the Minister of Health and Population disclosed that Kasinje Health Center will be upgraded to a Rural Hospital to reduce congestion at Ntcheu District Hospital.

“In fact, government has plans to upgrade 250 health facilities across the country to Rural Hospitals,” Mhango said.

