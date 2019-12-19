One draw remaining in Glam and Glory ‘stay beautiful’ campaign’

With only one draw remaining to rap up the ‘Stay beautiful campaign, officials from Glam and Glory say they are looking forward to see one lucky customer who will go home driving Daihatsu Mira (Car) despite having more entries day in and day out.

The K7 million campaign’ was launched early October this year and since then six people have won different prizes including Television screen, hot plate and Electric iron.

During the promotion’s second draw Stellah Katinyu from Lilongwe won microwave while Beatrice Walusa and Violet Moyo both from Mzuzu won a Dinner set and Electric kettle, respectively.

Speaking with Nyasa Times, Glam and Glory representative Frank Phiri said it is exciting that despite remaining with one draw,the company is registering more entries something which is very encouraging.

Phiri confidently confirmed that the promotion is achieving its purpose of giving back to their valued customers and that they are patiently waiting to see the one who will grab the grand prize.

“Since we started the promotion, we have seen more people from Nsanje to Chitipa participating, something which is very encouraging,with only one draw remaining ,we are looking forward to see more three lucky winners including the one who will go home driving,” He said

Beatrice Walusa from Mzuzu said she was so happy to be amongst the lucky winners in the competition saying it came as a surprise.

In the final draw the prizes are 100 thousand kwacha shopping voucher, fridge and Daihatsu Mira (car) which is a grand prize.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :