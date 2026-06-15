Atupele Muluzi Gives K5 Million to Repatriation Exercise as Govt Announces 645 Malawians Have Left South Africa for Home

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has donated K5 million towards the ongoing repatriation of Malawians displaced by anti-foreigner attacks in South Africa, as the Malawi Government announced that 645 citizens have begun their journey home.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Muluzi said the donation was aimed at supporting vulnerable Malawians affected by the violence and easing the burden on government and humanitarian agencies involved in the repatriation exercise.

The donation comes as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that eight buses carrying 645 Malawian nationals under the Voluntary Repatriation Exercise departed South Africa on Monday, June 15, 2026.

According to the ministry, the returnees are among Malawians who were displaced by the recent attacks and had sought refuge at Sherwood Town Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The buses are expected to arrive in Malawi through Mwanza Border Post on Wednesday, June 17, before proceeding to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre where the returnees will undergo screening and processing before travelling to their respective home districts.

Muluzi described the plight of Malawians caught up in the violence as a humanitarian crisis that requires a united national response beyond political affiliations.

“Our fellow citizens need support during this difficult time. As Malawians, we must stand together and help those who have lost livelihoods, shelter and a sense of security,” Muluzi said.

However, while the repatriation exercise has started, the scale of the crisis remains significant.

Reports indicate that more than 7,000 Malawians remain stranded at Lindela Repatriation Centre and other temporary shelters in South Africa, awaiting assistance and arrangements to return home.

The growing number of displaced Malawians has sparked calls for increased government intervention, private sector support and contributions from well-wishers to help fund transportation, food, accommodation and reintegration programmes for those returning home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Malawians abroad and will continue providing consular support to citizens affected by the ongoing attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

The repatriation programme follows weeks of heightened tensions and vigilante attacks in some South African communities, forcing thousands of foreign nationals, including Malawians, to flee their homes and seek refuge in designated shelters.

As the first group of returnees makes its way home, attention is now turning to the thousands still stranded in South Africa and the resources required to bring them back safely and help them rebuild their lives.

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