Dry spell to hit southern region – MET

Weather experts are warning of pockets of dry spells in some parts of the southern region this week, threatening food shortages next year.

Director of the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Department Jolamu Nkhokwe has attributed this to the weakening of the country’s main rainfall bearing system, the intertropical convergence zone.

Most parts in the southern region have been experiencing sporadic rainfall, triggering fears of food insecurity.

Most parts of the southern region however continue to receive a lot of rainfall with flooding in some parts of the region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :