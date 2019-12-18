Friends of court battle it out to beat deadline on Malawi poll case submissions

Malawi Law Society and the Women Lawyers Association are battling it out to beat the 4:30pm today delivery of final election submissions to the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

Malawi Law Society and the Women Lawyers Association are submitting the submissions in their capacity as friends of the court.

Mphatso Iphani, secretary for the Women Lawyers Association said they were almost over with the submissions.

“Our lawyers were just checking here and there but we will deliver them on time,” said Iphani.

Secretary for Malawi Law Society Martha Kaukonde said their lawyers had already finished hammering final touches.

The court will sit on December 19 and 20 for the oral presentation of the submissions by all parties in the landmark election case.

