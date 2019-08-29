2 arrested for stealing K3 million from pastor of Kubwezeretsa Sabata Church

Malawi Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two people suspected to have stolen K3 million from a pastor of Kubwezeretsa Sabata Church.

According to Zomba Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Patrick Maseko, the two suspects, both Chifundo Chombo aged 24 and Aaron Makumba, 40, were arrested and have been charged with the offence of robbery contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Maseko said during the night of August 15, the two went to the house of Pastor Wesley Mwamadi of Naphimba Kubwezeretsa Sabata Church in the district and robbed him of the money amounting to K3 million.

The suspects were arrested following investigations when the matter was reported to Zomba Police Station.

According to Maseko, the two will appear before the court soon to answer the offence of robbery when investigations are concluded.

Chifuniro Chombo hails from Kachigwe Village while Aaron Makumba comes from Chilupsa Village both of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

