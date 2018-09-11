2 female aspirants win MCP primaries in Dedza: MP Menyani relocates to Lilongwe as Lydia Kadzongwe wins

Since Malawi Congress Party (MCP) started conducting primary elections started in Dedza last month to identify candidates to represent the party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, only two female aspirants have won.

These aspirants are Lydia Kadzongwe who has won primary elections for Dedza North west and Shyreen Gamulani who has won for Magomero ward.

The primaries which were conducted on Sunday saw Lydia Kadzongwe, who was competing with nine male candidates getting 200 votes, Elias Mwachiona got 1 vote, David Kangaude got 1 vote, Peter Tembo got 4 votes, Charles Kuona got 6 votes, Charles Kapitapita got 6 votes, Josolo Mwambula got 8 votes, Joseph Mnthambala got 51 votes, Steven Tchauya got 82 votes and Oziyasi Chidovu got 169 votes.

The current Member of Parliament for Dedza North West, Alekeni Menyani did not contest in the primary elections as he announced to the party that he will contest in Lilongwe.

But some of the people in his area said that their Member of Parliament did not contest because he was afraid of getting embarrassed as he could not have won during the primary elections since people do not want him in the area.

During the primary elections for the Magomera ward, Shyreen Gamulani got 200 votes defeating the current ward councillor for the area, Laideni Sekerani who is the Chairman of Finance Committee for Dedza District Council who got 67 votes.

And for Katewe ward, Fredrick Katontha got 183 votes, Isaac Milanzi Ziyaya got 10 votes, Funsani Mangisoni got 10 votes and Grafiud Chirunga got 5 votes.

Dedza has eight constituencies and the party is remaining with four constituencies where it will conduct the primaries. Three constituencies are set for both parliamentary and ward councillors and one constituency for only ward councillors.

The victory of the two ladies and future wins for female aspirants in the district could provide a small boost to the 50-50 campaign championed by government and partners to ensure that there are more women represented in the upcoming tripartite elections.

