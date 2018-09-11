Malawi lose to Kenya in friendly: RVG telling the same old story ‘ we played well’

Malawi senior national football team on Wednesday September 11 2018 went down 0-1 to Kenya in an international friendly match played at Moi International stadium in Nairobi.

Francis Kahata poked in the lone goal from close range in the 77th minute off a delivery by second-half substitute Eric Ouma.

The loss comes barely few days after the Flames were again hammered 3-0 by Morocco in an African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 qualifying match.

This is Coach Ronny Van Geneugden’s (RVG) 17th game [both friendly and competative] in charge since taking over the Flames coaching role.

The Belgian has only managed two wins, six losses and nine draws.

During Wednesday’s match, RVG made three changes to the stating lineup that faced Morocco last weekend.

He included John Lanjesi in defence who replaced Dennis Chembezi, Rafick Namwera for Frank Banda and Brighton Munthali in goals who came in for Charles Swini who is reportedly injured.

RVG has become under fire following the team’s poor run of form.

He was telling the same old story on Wednesday that his charges “ played well” and f eel they didn’t quite deserve to lose.

The coach has always maintained he is still building a team and has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team contrary to the views of most Malawians who have even called for his firing.

But the Malawi FA has always backed the coach and maintains the coach is still contracted on his role.

The Flames poor form has even prompted soccer followers to call for the resignation of Malawi FA top brass.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to return home to continue preparations for the next Afcon qualifying games.

Flames starting line up against Kenya:

Goalkeeper: Brighton Munthali.

Defenders: Stanly Sanudi, Limbikani Mzava, John Lanjesi and Precious Sambani.

Midfielders: Gerald Phiri Jnr, Rafiq Namwera, John Banda and Alfred Manyozo Jnr.

Strikers: Gabadinho Mhango and Richard Mbulu.

