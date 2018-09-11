Mum kills son over food, Malawi police arrest her

A 57-year-old mother is in police custody awaiting murder case after she allegedly killed her 27-year-old son over food disagreements after the two came from a drinking spree.

Nsanje police spokesperson Agnes Zalokoma said Christina Zakeyu is suspected to have hit her son, Yesaya, on her head after they quarreled over food.

“Both of them were very drunk. In the quarrel, she is said to have picked an object and hit the son on the head and the son died due to head injuries and loss of blood,” said Zalokoma.

Zalokoma said Mrs Zakeyu will be charged with murder once she appears before the Nsanje resident magistrates court.

She hails from Nyandolo village in chief Malemia’s area in Nsanje while the son hailed from Mkotamu village in chief Malemia’s area in the same district.

Zalokoma said the latest murder case brings to 11 since January this year alone in the district.

