DPP accuses SKC of ‘stealing’ cabinet meeting resolutions for UTM

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accusing vice president Saulos Chilima of “stealing” cabinet meetings resolutions which they say he is allegedly using to market and sell his United Transformation Movement (UTM).

However, UTM officials have trashed this as senseless.

DPP spokesperson, who is also government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi says Chilima has “stolen” most of the cabinet meeting resolutions and wants to use them in UTM manifesto.

“He sat in cabinet meetings as the vice president and for him to steal ideas discussed in cabinet meetings is illegal and illogical,” said Dausi.

Dausi, however, could not say what the government and the DPP could do to stop the UTM from implementing the so called stolen ideas.

However, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga laughed off the matter, saying the movement has a team of technical experts who are formulating their manifesto.

He said the DPP has nothing to offer to Malawians as it has even failed to fulfill its 2014 manifesto.

Chidanti Malunga said the UTM is doing things differently, therefore , could not copy and paste what the DPP has formulated, saying this could be a recipe for disaster for the movement.

Political commentator Rafiq Hajat said the DPP has the history of rolling out its policies and programs, saying it could not be surprising if other political parties hijacked its ideas.

However, he wondered if Chilima would copy the ideas of the DPP.

