Social commentator says Malawi govt internship program is illegal

A renowned social commentator has said the ongoing internship program implemented by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government is illegal as it lacks legal framework.

Humphrey Mvula, former political spin doctor for the United Demcratic Front (UDF) said in an interview on Tuesday that there was need for the government to put in place necessary legal frameworks before rolling out the program to graduates.

“This program falls under the National Youth Service program which the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and the UTM leader Saulos Chilima have said before that their governments would implement once voted into power.

“But the program can only roll out after the necessary legal frameworks are complete to take care of the unforeseen circumstances such as what will happen if the interns get loans and they do not happy, what about their health insurance and other things,” he said.

The government says it has hired 2, 000 interns, those who have completed university education in various public universities and it intends to increase the number to 5, 000 in what the government says due to huge demand.

The government, on Tuesday, September 11 announced that it was receiving applications for interns for nursing and non nursing jobs but said the date for the receiving of the applications is September 11, raising fears that the government has already picked the youth with connections to the ruling party and the announcement was just a mere window dressing.

Mvula said there was need to put the legal frameworks because, he said, in other countries, such internships lead to getting jobs in the police and the army.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Labour, Manpower Development, Youth and Sports Joseph Mwandidya could not be reached for comment.

