2 independent MPs move to opposition benches from govt side

February 26, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Two independent members of Parliament (MPs) have been given the go-ahead to relocate to the opposition benches in the National Assembly relocating from the government side after the recent passing of Electoral Reforms Bills.

Ngalande: Relocates in House

Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara announced in Parliament that Balaka North legislator Anthony Ngalande and Ntcheu North East MP Arthur Chipungu had requested her office to allocate those seats on the opposition side.

“I would like to inform the House that I have received letters from Ntcheu North East and Balaka North to move from government side as independents to be on the opposition side of independent benches,” Speaker said in official communication to the House.

Ngalande and Chipungu followed another relocation of Mzimba West MP Billy Kaunda and Rumphi West MP Adadawiza Mkandawire who are now in the independent benches moving away from government side.

Maunits
Guest
Maunits

DPP kutha ngati makatani ali m'boma asanapange hand over kkkkkkkk. Yaaaa chipani choipa ichi. Sitikufunanso tione chipanichi kulamula dziko la Malawi its not their estate mwaba ndipo mwatibera. Munya Muona.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

Nkati muli nyerere. Kuyiwonera patali 'game'.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nsikidzi
Guest
Nsikidzi

Game zikwanje.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Atsogoleri
Guest
Atsogoleri

they are going to utm,definetely

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
chayamba
Guest
chayamba

Kuyiwonera patali game.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bondo
Guest
Bondo

muthawa chani?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nkati Muli Nyerere
Guest
Nkati Muli Nyerere

Ayiwonera patali kuti kaputeni wa dpp agwetsa ndege basi.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
manof principles
Guest
manof principles

hahahahahahahaha Kaputeni wa diphiphiii ndi lenala sadziwa magiya amulengalenga aaaaaaaaaaaa disaster kkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago