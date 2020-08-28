2 men jailed for chopping off genitals of fisherman

Liwonde Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced two men each to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for grievously cutting off a man’s member.

Machinga Police Station prosecution witness, Anthony Mchiswe told the court that on May 13, 2017 the two, identified as Yamikani Kennedy, 20 and Evance Misomali, 24, cut the manhood of Gift Namitala.

He said Namitala and the two accomplices were fishing at Lake Chiuta but after sometime the lake dried up and they decided to move to Katita Fishing Dock in Mozambique.

“On the same day they were relocating, Namitala was resting in the room which they used to occupy while his colleagues went for other errands.

“At around 7pm the two came back home with two unknown men and entered the room in which Namitala was sleeping. They attacked him and chopped off his manhood, leaving the victim unconscious,” Mchiswe told the court.

He told the court that well-wishers informed the victims’ relatives and the patient was taken to Ngokwe Health Centre where he was further referred to Machinga District Hospital.

It was also learnt in court that on May 7, 2020 the victim went back to Lake Chiuta at Kachulu Fishing Dock where he saw and identified the two assailants.

Mchiswe said the victim then immediately reported the matter to police which eventually led to the arrest of the suspects.

The two offenders pleaded not guilty and denied the charge of grievous harm which is contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.

However, Second Grade Magistrate, Victor Sibu found the two guilty owing to the strong evidence supplied by the state.

Sibu, therefore, sentenced the two each to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kennedy comes from Elliot Village in the area of Traditional Authority Amidu in Balaka while Msomali hails from Chimbalanga Village in Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares