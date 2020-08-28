Uladi parries away MCP rejection rumour, says Kokolilikos doesn’t appeal to him

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Central Region, Uladi Mussa, has denied reports that have been circulating on social media that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rebuffed his plea to join the party.

The social media has been awash with news that barely after few days after the UTM party denied Isaac Jomo Osman, popularly known as Ntopwa One, a space in its fold, the MCP followed suit by shutting out Uladi Mussa who is also known as ‘Chenji Golo’ because of his behavior of switching political parties.

But Mussa, who spoke to Nyasa Times exclusively on Friday, said he had never been in any discussion with the MCP politburo over possible move to the Kokoliliko’s since DPP lost in the court-sanctioned fresh Presidential Election on June 23, 2020.

“It’s not true that MCP has rejected me. Please, advise them [people who are making the speculations] that I am very capable of talking about anything I intend to do for my life,” he said.

The politician gifted with podium oratory has been to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malavi People’s Party (MPP) where he was the president before dissolving it to rejoin DPP.

He briefly served as the vice president for the former governing People’s Party (PP) before the party ejected him. He then rejoined DPP at the height of the campaign for the 2019 tripartite elections.

