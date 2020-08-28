Govt to address concerns raised by nurses, midwives – Chiponda

Lack of institutional accommodation has been pointed out as one of the major challenges that lead to low quality of patients care and poor clinical experience by nurses and midwives in the country.

This was noted when the Minister of Health, Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda met with representatives of the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives, Nurses and Midwives Council and Association of Malawian Midwives.

During the interface meeting, the three organizations raised a number of concerns requiring government’s urgent attention.

Other concerns were poor recognition and career progression, lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), recruitment or employment of nurses and midwives, risk allowances and poor learning conditions.

In her remarks, Chiponda said it was pleasing that despite all these challenges, the nurses and midwives promised to continue providing the noble service in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Chiponda assured them of government support and that all their concerns will be addressed.

“It is in the interest of the State president to ensure that Malawians access decent health service which can only be offered by motivated health personnel” said Chiponda.

Later in the day, the Minister of Health visited Child Legacy International inc., a health facility situated about 15km away from Msundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Chiponda took time to appreciate services the facility is providing to the people around that area.

Constructed in 2007, Child Legacy has been relying on donor funds till lately.

In his remarks, the facility’s Chief Executive Offcer EO, Jeff Rogers requested for a service level agreement with government, through Ministry of Health, so that the hospital can continue serving the people.

In her response, Chiponda assured Rodgers that the agreement was already prepared at the Ministry and is ready for signing any day soon.

