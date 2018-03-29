2 men jailed four years for possessing K4.7M fake Malawi kwacha banknotes

Mzimba First Grade Magistrate Court Monday sentenced two men to four years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for being found guilty of illegal possession of fake bank notes.

Police prosecutor Inspector Vickness Simwinga told the court that Enerst Zimba, 38, and Innocent Chimaliro, 28, were arrested on 18th and 19th October 2017 at Mbalachanda and Euthini trading centres, respectively.

She said at the time of their arrest, the two were in possession of fake K2, 000 banknotes totaling K4.7 million.

“The two accused persons were arrested by Mbalachanda Police officers working on a tip from a businessman running a grocery shop who identified the fake notes when one of the accused wanted to buy grocery items,” she said.

The two were found guilty on Monday and Reserve Bank of Malawi’s lawyer, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda told the court that the crime committed was of public concern because it had potential to interfere with the country’s economy.

“The crime committed is a serious one as it can bring trouble to the economy of the country through destabilization of commodity prices on the market.

“I, therefore, plead with the court to severely punish the accused to deter other criminals planning to commit a similar crime,” Nyirenda said.

Passing judgment, Mzimba First Grade Magistrate, George Nyirongo, concurred with the prosecution team saying the fake currency issue is becoming a public concern because of increased fake money in circulation.

“The court has responsibility to curb this problem. In this vain, the court will not be lenient with the accused,” said Longwe before slapping the two with four years IHL.

Zimba comes from Philemon Village in Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku while Chimaliro hails from Chimbiza Village in T.A. Chindi in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :