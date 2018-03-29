Malawi Queens at Commonwealth Games to be beamed live on SuperSport

Netball matches at the 2008 Commonwealth Games, where Malawi Queens will participating, will enjoy prime time on DStv’s SuperSport.

The Commonwealth Games will start from April 4 to 15 in the host city of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia and the Queens’ first match is against England on April 6, to be beamed on SuperSport 5 and 9) 10:20am Malawian time.

Their next game is against Uganda on April 7 on SuperSport 14 at 4:50am followed by New Zealand on April 8 on SuperSport 14 at 2pm, against Scotland on April 10 on SuperSport 14 at 6.50 am.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. It will be the fifth time Australia has hosted the Games.

Last week, the Queens were in New Zealand where they participated in a four-team event that was organised as a warm up for the Commonwealth Games.

The Queens third in the Taini Jamison Trophy after beating Fiji 78-46 in a third-place play off.

They lost their opening match against the hosts and against Jamaica in their third match after they had defeated Fiji in the second match.

Jamaica are the champions after beating the hosts 59-53 loss in the final.

Shooter Mwawi Kumwenda was on top of her game against in scoring most baskets and was again voted Player of the Match, her second as she was also voted the same against the same Fiji.

