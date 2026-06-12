Mutharika Heads to South Africa Again, Questions Emerge Over Repeated Private Visits

President Peter Mutharika on Friday departed for South Africa on what State House has described as a “private visit,” marking at least the third such trip by the Head of State to the neighbouring country within the past six months.

According to a press release issued by Chief Secretary Dr. Justin Saidi, Mutharika left through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 2:00 pm for the Republic of South Africa on a private engagement.

While private travel by a sitting President is not unusual, the frequency of the visits has begun to attract public and political scrutiny, with some observers questioning the nature and purpose of the repeated trips.

Adding to the intrigue is the absence of any visible participation by the country’s top leadership. Unlike previous presidential journeys where a Vice President or senior government official would often accompany the Head of State, Mutharika departed without either of his deputies.

Reports indicate that First Vice President Jane Ansah is currently in Blantyre, while Second Vice President Enock Chihana is in Ntcheu attending activities linked to the planned unveiling of the late Saulos Chilima’s tombstone.

The circumstances have prompted fresh debate about what exactly constitutes a “private visit” when undertaken by a sitting President whose travel inevitably involves State security, diplomatic coordination, and public resources.

Political commentators argue that while presidents are entitled to private lives, repeated foreign travel by a serving Head of State naturally attracts public interest because of the office’s national significance.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has urged Mutharika to use his presence in South Africa to engage the country’s leadership on the growing concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Malawians living and working there.

“South Africa remains home to thousands of Malawians who contribute to that country’s economy while supporting families back home. Any opportunity for high-level engagement should also advance the interests and welfare of Malawians abroad,” Muluzi is understood to have argued.

Recent incidents of xenophobic violence in South Africa have reignited fears among migrant communities across the region, prompting calls for stronger diplomatic engagement from affected countries.

For now, State House has not provided details regarding the President’s itinerary, the duration of his stay, or the specific purpose of the visit beyond describing it as private.

As public curiosity grows, many Malawians will be watching closely to see whether additional information is provided about a trip that has once again raised questions about transparency, presidential travel, and the balance between private engagements and public accountability.

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