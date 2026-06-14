Undule Weighs In on ESCOM Procurement Controversy, Calls for Respect of Procurement Laws

Governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has joined growing public debate surrounding the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) procurement controversy, warning that alleged interference in the utility’s procurement processes could undermine public confidence in government institutions and the country’s procurement system.

In a statement issued in Lilongwe on Saturday, Mwakasungula said reports suggesting external involvement in ESCOM’s procurement of transformers and wooden poles have raised legitimate concerns about transparency, accountability and adherence to public procurement laws.

He said public procurement is governed by clear legal procedures designed to ensure fairness, transparency, competition and value for money, and that any deviation from those principles risks damaging trust in public institutions.

“This scandal has the potential of undermining public confidence in state institutions and the integrity of procurement systems that are meant to operate independently, fairly and in accordance with the law,” Mwakasungula said.

According to reports, ESCOM had already completed its procurement process and identified successful bidders in line with guidelines from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) before concerns were allegedly raised over some of the companies involved.

Mwakasungula noted that under the 2025 Public Procurement Act, responsibility for procurement decisions rests with procuring entities such as ESCOM, while PPDA provides regulatory oversight and issues approvals where required.

“The law does not clearly provide for presidential clearance or approval of procurement awards. Any involvement by political authorities in procurement decisions risks undermining the independence of institutions and the integrity of the procurement system,” he said.

He argued that procurement decisions should remain within the jurisdiction of the institutions legally mandated to handle them, warning that political involvement creates perceptions of favoritism and weakens confidence in merit-based decision-making.

Mwakasungula also questioned how a procurement matter under ESCOM and PPDA allegedly found its way to higher levels of government consideration.

“It is important to establish why a procurement matter within the mandate of ESCOM and the PPDA was allegedly escalated for presidential consideration, as this appears inconsistent with principles of institutional independence and proper administrative procedure,” he said.

While stressing the need to protect the integrity of the Presidency, Mwakasungula said public officials responsible for advising government leaders should ensure that operational matters are handled by the appropriate institutions.

He warned that the consequences of political interference in technical processes extend beyond a single procurement exercise.

“Each time a technical institution is overruled or redirected by political authority, the message sent to citizens is that the law is optional and political power trumps procedure. That is how corruption takes root. That is how public trust collapses,” he said.

Mwakasungula said ESCOM is already under pressure to improve electricity supply, address infrastructure challenges and restore public confidence, making it even more important that procurement processes are conducted transparently and according to the law.

He called for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an independent investigation into any alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement process and urged authorities to allow ESCOM and PPDA to execute their mandates without undue influence.

“Malawians deserve assurance that transformers and poles meant to stabilize the national grid were procured through a clean, competitive and lawful process. Government must demonstrate its commitment to transparency, institutional independence and the rule of law,” he said.

Mwakasungula said safeguarding the integrity of procurement systems is critical to ensuring accountability and improving service delivery, particularly at a time when citizens are demanding greater transparency from public institutions.

There was no immediate response from government authorities on the concerns raised.

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