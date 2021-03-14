2 MPs withdraw support for DPP: Duo are Mpinganjira sons

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered a political setback after two legislators announced that they have withdrawn their support for the party both inside and outside parliament.

Blantyre City Central MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira and his Chiradzulu North sibling, Patrick Mpinganjira Matola, cite the hostile stance by party vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa on their father Brown Mpinganjira as a reason for their decision.

Since it lost last June’s fresh presidential poll, the DPP has been riddled with endless wrangles and struggle for power to lead the party.

For instance, Nankhumwa is at loggerheads with the party’s leadership over his position as Leader of Opposition in Parliament as well as his status as party vice president for the south.

He has further sued some party officials including Mpinganjira for defamation following claims that he hired thugs to beat the latter up at a recent media briefing.

Chipiliro Mpinganjira said that unless Nankhumwa officially ceases to be Leader of Opposition and the party’s second in command in the south, he and his brother will not be part of the DPP.

There was no immediate comment from Nankhumwa on the matter.

