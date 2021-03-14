2 MPs withdraw support for DPP: Duo are Mpinganjira sons

March 14, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered a political setback after two legislators announced that they have withdrawn their support for the party both inside and outside parliament.

MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira: I can’t work with Nankhumwa

Blantyre City Central MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira and his Chiradzulu North sibling, Patrick Mpinganjira Matola, cite the hostile stance by party vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa on their father Brown Mpinganjira as a reason for their decision.

Since it lost last June’s fresh presidential poll, the DPP has been riddled with endless wrangles and struggle for power to lead the party.

For instance, Nankhumwa is at loggerheads with the party’s leadership over his position as Leader of Opposition in Parliament as well as his status as party vice president for the south.

He has further sued some party officials including Mpinganjira for defamation following claims that he hired thugs to beat the latter up at a recent media briefing.

Chipiliro Mpinganjira said that unless Nankhumwa officially ceases to be Leader of Opposition and the party’s second in command in the south, he and his brother will not be part of the DPP.

There was no immediate comment from Nankhumwa on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
6 hours ago

As confused as their father. These Junior Mpinganjiras must come yo realisation that their father is a confusionist & his style of politics is irrelevant at this point in time. Nankhumwa floored their father in Mulanje North or Central Constituency whatever but where both come from. So if Mpinganjiracwas rejected by his own people who else can see him relevant????

3
Reply
Tea Grower Thyolo
Tea Grower Thyolo
6 hours ago

Useless boys. Sizabanja izi!

4
Reply
mtete
mtete
6 hours ago

Grow up, be yourselves and fight your wars. Don’t involve Nankhumwa as a scapegoat for your father’s failure. BJ is done and the best you can do is to ask to call it quits. He has done his part, negative or positive, for the country.

6
Reply
Mzwanya
Mzwanya
6 hours ago

So you mean Mpinganjira has big children like these and still in active politics? Why can’t he let the children flow in this and do something that will match his age!!! Africans politics is full of nonsense sure

0
Reply
Che Pichesi
Che Pichesi
6 hours ago

Very intelligent decision. God bless you guys. Violence has no room in politics. You are smart to support evil machinations.

3
Reply
gogo petulo
gogo petulo
7 hours ago

Koma kumeneko. DPP paulendo wokatha ngati makatani

0
Reply
Phwisa
Phwisa
8 hours ago

Vuto la ndale za pa chibaletu ili

1
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
8 hours ago

These are stupid danderheads. We would rather let them go than see conman brown lead DPP

-1
Reply
Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
9 hours ago

Ana a Mpinganjira ndiopusanso ngati tate wawo eti?

3
Reply
shares
9
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mgeme resigns at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation 

Former presidential secretary Mgeme Kalilani has resigned from the state controlled, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) where he worked for 19...

Close