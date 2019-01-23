2 planes fail to land at Chileka Airport due to harsh weather in Blantyre

Malawian Airlines and Kenya Airways were today, Wednesday, failed to land at Chileka Airport in Blantyre and were diverted to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe due to harsh weather.

Officials at Chileka and KIA have confirmed the diversion of the planes, saying the weather in Blantyre and most parts in southern region were extremely bad with heavy rains and strong winds.

The officials said all planes might be diverted to KIA for take off and landing if the weather persists to be harsh in Blantyre.

Weather experts warned on Monday of harsh weather in most parts in the southern region which will lead to heavy flooding in some areas.

Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Department Jolam Nkhokwe has said continuous rains are expected in the south from Tuesday.

In Chikwawa, heavy rains have cut off Chikhwawa-Chapananga road.

Senior chief Chapananga said the road parts affected are Kalonga, Tombondela and Chigwada.

“The road is in very bad shape. The rains have also damaged crops and homes,” said the chief.

He said Mwambazi and Mwanza rivers are over-flooding affecting surrounding areas.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said a contractor, Plem, is on site to rehabilitate the wash away parts of the road, saying the continuous heavy rains are hampering the start of the rehabilitation jobs.

