2 rival church camps issue different letters of Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango suspension over sex affairs

Two rival church camps at a church Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango founded have issued two contradicting letters over his suspension because of multiple concurrent partners.

This followed a commotion on Sunday at the Redeemed Presbyterian Church when some faithful demanded that Mhango be suspended following reports that he had sex with a married female faithful.

A faction of the church then issued a suspension letter to the bishop, saying this follows a meeting of directors of the church on December 5, 2019 over the issue.

“The report confirms that you indeed are in adulterous relationship and that what is circulating in social media is true,” says the letter in part.

The letter then suspended Mhango for three months when he was not supposed to sign any church bank cheque and would be removed as a signatory to the church bank accounts.

The letter also says there would be no monthly visitations by the church, he would not be allowed to preach and administers sacraments and would be entitled to 50 per cent of his monthly gross salary.

Just hours after the letter, another one was in circulation, distancing the church from the earlier letter of suspension.

“The church has not suspended the bishop. Currently, he is on holiday and when he comes back, will continue conducting his duties as bishop of the church,” says the letter in part.

Mhango is currently on holiday in the US where he is posting pictures of him and his wife on the vacation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :