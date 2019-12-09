2 rival church camps issue different letters of Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango suspension over sex affairs
Two rival church camps at a church Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango founded have issued two contradicting letters over his suspension because of multiple concurrent partners.
This followed a commotion on Sunday at the Redeemed Presbyterian Church when some faithful demanded that Mhango be suspended following reports that he had sex with a married female faithful.
A faction of the church then issued a suspension letter to the bishop, saying this follows a meeting of directors of the church on December 5, 2019 over the issue.
“The report confirms that you indeed are in adulterous relationship and that what is circulating in social media is true,” says the letter in part.
The letter then suspended Mhango for three months when he was not supposed to sign any church bank cheque and would be removed as a signatory to the church bank accounts.
The letter also says there would be no monthly visitations by the church, he would not be allowed to preach and administers sacraments and would be entitled to 50 per cent of his monthly gross salary.
Just hours after the letter, another one was in circulation, distancing the church from the earlier letter of suspension.
“The church has not suspended the bishop. Currently, he is on holiday and when he comes back, will continue conducting his duties as bishop of the church,” says the letter in part.
Mhango is currently on holiday in the US where he is posting pictures of him and his wife on the vacation.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
So you poor Malawians give your hard earned cash weekly to this so called Bishop so he can enjoy himself with his wife in the States while you toil in abject poverty in the country? STUPID MALAWIANS.
Jesus loves everybody (sinner or no sinner ) I can’t imagine his LOVE on us
sinners
Kopara ndi satanandi nanga pali za maonekedwe pa mkuluyu. akungokhala ngati chikwangwani cha ku Mortuary
why man of GOD you see even JESUS HIMSELF already said that in the last days many things will happen
This is the end of the world
Just return to the synod you headless chicken. You are just fools and counter fools who are in urgent need of redemption. The three month suspension was nothing more than a face saving gymic. The counter letter may even have been written by the devil incarnate. .
At least he has his passport. Some prophets don’t.
apongozi a Zindaba sizinayendetu apa kkkkk
Only foolish people will follow such church leaders and join their churches.
GOD CAN FORGIVE YOU WHEN YOU CAN REPENT MAN OF GOD , DZIKO LADZIWA SILINGATHE KUKHULULUKIRA KOMA MULUNGU ANGATHE KUKHULULUKIRA MUTAVOMERA UCHIMO WANU NDI KUSIYA OSAZACHITANSO. MIYAMBO 28:13. . MUNTHAWI YOTERE GOD STILL LOVES YOU AND HE WANT YOU
Its a very sad story for the bishop and his family. We all need to pray for this man because the journey is too long, he needs more grace to carry on with this big position. Remember that even the team of directors might have sinned more or even killed before but because of their position all is undercover hence only those who have never sinned are to throw stones here.In Proverbs 24 verse 16-18 the bible says, For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again,……..do not rejoice when your enemy falls…..Those who tempted to throw stones… Read more »