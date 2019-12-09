Chilima avoids politicking during UTM family day event

December 9, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima on Sunday gave politics a blank cheque during the party’s family day activities at Lilongwe golf club, saying he has been advised by his lawyers to keep quiet on the issue.

Chilima and wife Mary arrive at UTM family event
Chilima greets one of the sports ladies at the event
Chilima greets one of the sports men at the event
Chilima greets UTM legislator and party regional governor for South Steven Mikaya
Chilima gets his noshes

Chilima was making a direct reference to the just ended landmark presidential election court case in which he and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the election results.

“I have been advised not to comment on the matter, therefore I will not say anything,” he said.

However, he advised UTM members to remain united.

“I wish all Malawians a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We should all remember to keep on praying to God for everything,” said Chilima.

He urged the organisers of the event to hold such family day events in all the regions of the country.

Lots of UTM supporters braved heavy rains to attend the event which was spiced by food and sports.

M'Burundi
Guest
M'Burundi

Atha ma pulani awa. Atuwapo kwabasi pa benchi yapakhothi.

5 hours ago
Banj
Guest
Banj

the guy can change the image of our country if given chance —–but are Malawians ready ? Or still sticking to WAKUBA Yemweyo syndrome ? —-

5 hours ago
Zofu
Guest
Zofu

shaa wanga nayo

6 hours ago
TRUTH
Guest
TRUTH

Useless and a waste of resources and time.

7 hours ago
Vincent
Guest
Vincent

A good leader

7 hours ago
@potani The Jugde
Guest
@potani The Jugde

THEEEEEEEEEEEEE PPPAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

8 hours ago