2 wheels 2 school, Airtel donates school bags, bicycles to Madziabango CDSS needy students

2 Wheels 2 school Project in partnership with Airtel Malawi have rescued 100 needy students with assorted scholastic materials and bicycles to ease mobility.

The students, 10 each are from Nsanje, Blantyre, Neno, Dedza, Lilongwe, Dowa, Ntchisi, Mzimba, Rumphi and Karonga.

Airtel Malawi injected a whooping K6.4 million towards the project.

Speaking during the donation at Madziabango Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Chikwawa, Colby Mughogho from 2 Wheels 2 School, said the aim of the project is to improve access to secondary school education, helping students excel in their studies while eradicating some of the challenges they face.

“We have donated school fees, notebooks, school bags and bicycles as most of these students cover a long distance to and from the school.

“We believe that what we have offered to these students will go a long way in helping them through out their education.

Airtel Malawi Corporate Communications Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa was impressed with the impact of the project and committed to continue rendering support.

“As Airtel we value education and we are very committed to supporting the sector in Malawi.

The project is very impressive and that is why we came forward to partner with them,” said Chirwa.

One of the beneficiaries, a form two student Lita Lamula , 21 expressed joy upon receiving the donation saying it is a huge relief.

“I travel 9 kilometres everyday to get to the school and I get exhausted just after travelling, so the bicycle will help me hence also improving my performance in class,” she said.

