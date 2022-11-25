2 years lHL for causing death by reckless driving, wounding police officer

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on November 23, 2022 convicted and sentenced a 34-year-old driver, Andrew Sawabu, to two (2) years imprisonment with hard labour for wounding a police officer and K350,000 fine for causing death by reckless driving.

The court through Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer lnspector Amos Mwase heard that the convict had been on the run after hitting to death Peter Juma aged 30 on July 26, 2022 at Mogas Lodge.

On this fateful day, the driver was driving unregistered 7 tonne lorry from the direction of Mangochi Boma heading towards Maldeco.

Upon arrival at Mogas Lodge, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to overspeeding and swerved to the offside of the road where he hit Juma who was walking heading the same direction.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and the convict abandoned him at Mangochi District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment and later fled the town after selling the said motor vehicle.

The State prosecutor told the court that on the night of November 6, 2022, the night patrol team arrested the convict at Soko Trading Centre following a tip from members of the community after he was spotted having a good time.

Sawabu attempted to resist the arrest by producing a knife and stabbed one of the officers on the upper left eye. He sustained a cut. The officer was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was treated as an outpatient.

Sawabu pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

In mitigation through his representative Counsel Smart Khalifa, the convict asked for court’s leniency, saying he has family obligations.

In his submission, Mwase cited that the convict disrespected and compromised security agency and his motive of carrying a sharp knife indicated that he had bad intentions all along.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state’s submission. He sentenced him to two (2) years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful wounding and K350,000 fine for causing death by reckless driving.

Michongwe further said that a sum of K300,000 be paid as compensation to the bereaved family.

Sawabu hails from Saiti Kadzuwa Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Publicist for Mangochi Police Station.