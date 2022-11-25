Rotary club moves to support vulnerable children

Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe says it is committed to supporting vulnerable children in the country particularly those with disabilities, as one way of assisting in improving their welfare.

This comes after the recent donation of the wheelchairs by the rotary club to two disabled children one from Malingunde known as Elida Livimbo aged 13 and the other one from Dzaleka, Excellent Muthabadzi aged 5.

In an interview, Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe President, Dr. Stella Kasirye said that as a club among other things their focus this year is to support vulnerable children.

“As a club one of our goals this year is to support vulnerable children and it part of increasing our Diversity Equality and Inclusion (DEI) index, children with disability get excluded and likewise also usually their mothers because they spent a lot of time with their children.

“Therefore, it is our commitment to support the disabled children by giving them various materials like wheelchairs and also by engaging their mothers with possible means that would help them to be able to handle the disability of their children,” Kasirye said.

She added that they are also encouraging the parents with disabled children to send their disable children to school so that they should get educated and remain self reliant in future.

“Education unlocks doors, education opens opportunities, every child is capable of greatness given a little education and even a child with disability can do something if he or she is educated.

“This is why we are encouraging the parents with disabled children to send their children to school so that they should able to participate in life and also remain independent in future once completing their education,” she said.

In his comment, Director of Child Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare, McKnight Kalanda applauded Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe for its intervention.

“Here in Malawi we have a lot of children with disabilities who needs our support, hence the support which Rotary Club of Bwaila is providing to children with disabilities in the country is timely support and we are looking forward to more of that support from other organisations,” Kalanda explained.

