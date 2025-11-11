20-Year-Old Golfer Shines in Blantyre Sports Club Summer Golf Tournament

Lilongwe-based rising golf star Victor Khamalatha, 20, stunned the field to win the second edition of the 2025 Blantyre Sports Club Summer Golf Tournament held on Sunday.

Playing off a 5 handicap, Khamalatha posted a total gross score of 153, narrowly beating veteran Gabriel Kambale, who finished with 154 after a tense playoff. Chris Kadzera came third with a gross of 156, also on a 5 handicap.

Khamalatha’s victory — his first major title since taking up golf in 2009 — earned him a MK1 million prize and a trophy.

“Honestly speaking, I am overwhelmed with joy to have won this championship for the first time since I started playing golf,” said the junior national team player. “This is a dream come true.”

He also called on the corporate sector to invest more in developing young golfers at grassroots level. “Malawi is still struggling on the international stage due to limited support for young golfers. We need to nurture talent early by investing more in junior golf,” he said.

In the men’s special awards, Onest Chirwa and Chimwemwe Chimwaza took home the longest drive prizes, while Madalo Matabwa and Chifundo Likawo won nearest to the pin.

UGI Chief Executive Officer Grant Mwenechanya said his company co-sponsored the three-day event with Pinnacle Financial Services to strengthen relationships with partners in the golf sector.

“This is one of the strategic areas where we believe our company can invest to broaden its business profile,” he said.

In the ladies’ category, Serah Piringu emerged champion with a 28 handicap and a total net score of 136. Ulemu Luhanga came second on 146 net (23 handicap), while Zita Rodericks finished third on a 9 handicap.

Sekanawo Zuze and Zita Rodericks won the longest drive awards, while Dorine Kabvala claimed the nearest to the pin prize.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :