Malawi Powers Forward: Kanengo BESS Project Signals a New Era in Energy Stability

Malawi is taking a bold step toward a more resilient and future-ready energy system, as the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, together with ESCOM Limited, reports major progress at the groundbreaking Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy and Mining, Honourable Dr. Jean Mathanga, led a site inspection of the Kanengo BESS Project — a first-of-its-kind utility-scale energy storage system in Malawi. The project is valued at USD 20.245 million and is fully financed by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), with ESCOM overseeing implementation.

A Milestone for Malawi’s Energy Transition

The 20MW BESS facility will provide the national grid with the ability to store electricity and release it instantly when needed — a strategic breakthrough in managing fluctuating generation and reducing load shedding.

ESCOM reports steady progress toward the scheduled commissioning in February 2026:

Design Works: 98% completed.

98% completed. Equipment Shipment: Battery and Power Conversion System units are en route from China, with the first shipment expected at Beira Port on November 16, 2025 and full delivery anticipated by end-December 2025.

Battery and Power Conversion System units are en route from China, with the first shipment expected at Beira Port on November 16, 2025 and full delivery anticipated by end-December 2025. Civil Works: Rapidly advancing, with approximately 70% of foundations for the PCS and battery structures completed.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract is being executed by Ric Sun Investments SL, with Lahmeyer International serving as the Owner’s Engineer to ensure top-tier technical standards.

Why This Project Matters

The Kanengo BESS will be a game-changer for Malawi’s electricity landscape, delivering crucial benefits:

Stronger Grid Stability: Instant frequency response will help stabilize power across the country.

Instant frequency response will help stabilize power across the country. Better Renewable Energy Integration: Unlocks greater use of solar and other clean sources.

Unlocks greater use of solar and other clean sources. Reduced Load Shedding: Stored power can be released during shortages to support homes and businesses.

A Future Powered by Reliability

Once commissioned in February 2026, the Kanengo BESS will symbolize more than an engineering achievement — it will mark a national turning point toward a stable, efficient, and sustainable power system.

Malawi is not just keeping the lights on — it is building an energy future that works for everyone.

