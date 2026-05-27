MEC Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi Resigns Amid Growing Post-Election Pressure

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced the resignation of Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, bringing to an end his tenure at the helm of the country’s electoral management body amid mounting scrutiny and pressure following the controversial 2025 General Election.

In a press release dated May 27, 2026, MEC said Mpesi submitted his resignation letter on May 24 and will serve a three-month notice period before officially leaving office on August 21, 2026.

While the Commission did not explicitly state the reasons behind the resignation, the timing of Mpesi’s departure is likely to fuel speculation over internal pressures and political fallout linked to the management of the 2025 polls.

Mpesi exits at a time MEC has faced intense public criticism from political stakeholders, civil society organizations and sections of the electorate over the handling of the elections, despite the Commission in its statement praising his leadership and describing the polls as successful.

The Commission attempted to project the resignation as a normal transition, saying Mpesi will continue executing his duties during the notice period while overseeing a “structured handover process” to ensure continuity.

However, observers say the resignation of a Chief Elections Officer barely months after a highly contested electoral process raises serious questions about internal dynamics within the Commission and the pressure that may have built behind the scenes.

In the statement, MEC credited Mpesi for spearheading electoral legal reforms, overseeing constituency and ward boundary reviews, and developing the Commission’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan and the operational framework for the 2025 elections.

The Commission also singled out Mpesi’s role in implementing what it called an “innovative election design” that it said contributed to the successful conduct of the 2025 General Election.

Despite the praise, political analysts say top-level resignations in critical public institutions are rarely isolated events, especially in the aftermath of disputed national processes.

Mpesi has not publicly commented on the reasons for his resignation. MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja also did not disclose further details beyond the official statement.

His departure now opens another crucial chapter for MEC as the Commission begins the search for a new administrative head at a time public trust in electoral institutions remains under intense national focus.

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