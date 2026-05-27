Reformed CDF to Roll Out in July 2026 as Government Unveils New Accountability Measures

Government has announced that the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will fully roll out in July 2026 under a new framework designed to strengthen accountability, transparency and community participation in development projects.

Minister of Local Government Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri disclosed the development on Wednesday during a press briefing held jointly with Minister of Information and Digitalisation Dr. Shadreck Namalomba to update the nation on progress surrounding the reformed fund.

Phiri said government has already put in place comprehensive operational guidelines covering planning, budgeting, procurement, project implementation, monitoring and reporting.

“The guidelines provide clear rules and procedures to ensure the funds are managed in a responsible, transparent and effective manner,” said Phiri.

He revealed that under the new arrangement, 72 percent of funds allocated to each council will go directly towards infrastructure development projects aimed at improving service delivery at community level.

According to Phiri, the Reformed CDF has also introduced a performance-based approach intended to promote accountability and ensure resources produce tangible results for citizens.

He said the new model will be community-driven, with local communities expected to play a central role in identifying and influencing development priorities.

Meanwhile, Phiri dismissed allegations circulating on social media claiming that the World Bank has withdrawn from the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESED) programme.

“No official communication has come from the World Bank regarding such claims. What we know is that GESED-01 is coming to an end after successful implementation, and preparations are underway for the signing of phase two,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Digitalisation Dr. Shadreck Namalomba assured Malawians that government remains committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the Reformed CDF.

Namalomba said the reforms are aimed at ensuring public resources directly benefit communities and accelerate development across the country.

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