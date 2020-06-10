200 opposition supporters defect to DPP-UDF alliance
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region governor Julius Paipi has said the governing party with its alliance partner the United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win the forthcoming fresh elections.
Paipi made the remarks at rally he conducted at Katondo Ground in Mangochi West constituency where he also welcomed over 200 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM members who have defected to the ruling party.
He said the DPP-UDF Alliance is not shaken with the opposition in the region as people have been united to maintain the Presidency because of the vast delopment projects being implemented.
“Memories are still fresh of the pain that MCP inflicted to people from this region during the one part era. It is during both DPP and UDF leadership that people from this region knew love amongst Malawians and real development regardless of where one comes from came about. We can’t manage to lose that leadership which healed of wounds from the one party state of MCP,” said Paipi while calling upon people to vote in multitude for President Peter Arthur Mutharika.
He said the Eastern Region is the political bedroom for the mighty DPP-UDF alliance.
Recently, UTM Regional Committee officials defected to the DPP-UDF Alliance.
They came from UTM structures in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba and Ntcheu where party leader Saulos Chilima comes from.
These voters are clever. This is the best time to defect. And make some money in the process.
If the people cannot forget what MCP did 26 years ago, then who am I to forget what happened yesterday during government job interviews and not to mention house arson in LLW?
Inu ndani sakukuziwa zoti mukumagula nsalu za UTM nkumapasa anthu anu omwe kuti aziwoneka ngati achoka mu UTM kulowa DPP?
Akavote, they may be defectors who didnt even register. But also on the other side of coin, who doesnt know you DPP-UDF? you take ur supporters to declare defection so that you scare opposition. Mulungu akuchitireni chifundo kukuthandizani vuto lanu; komanso muluze kuti mudziwe kufunikira kodalira Mulungu
Kkkkk very cheap propaganda! Anthu anu omwe awa, kungowavalika vitenje na Dpp ndi udf!!!! Recently some people were blackmailed and driven to some place and forced them to denounce their UTM membership and declare that that have joined Dpp/udf and were given zitenje similar to this scenario!! The people were actually threatened and under duress!!
Desperate times Calling for desperate moves!! Koma kwanunkha tonde!! Tonse Alliance Boma!! 13 days to go!!🔥🔥🔥🔥
tivotabe pa 23 june