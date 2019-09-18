2019 Fisd Cup champs to pocket K20m up from K16m

The unveiling ceremony of the much awaited 2019 FISD Challenge Cup edition finally took place on Wednesday September 18 2019 at the Mpira Village in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

As expected, sponsors Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development Company (FISD) brought a surprising package.

The company has increased prize money.

Speaking at the function, FISD Chief External Operations Officer Jack Kujaliwa revealed the champions this year will pocket K20 milion.

The prize money has been adjusted upwards from K16.

According to Kujaliwa, runners up will pocket K7 million up from last year’s K6 million while semifinalists will get K2 million each.

Meanwhile, Kujaliwa has reaffirmed his company’s commitment toward football sponsorship and emphasized the competition will be back next year.

Speaking on behalf of FAM, General Secretary Alfred Gunda says as local company Fisd have shown that they are a life partner by assuring football fraternity that they are here to stay.

“Fisd have been a consistent partner since 2016 when they signed an agreement with FAM” said Gunda.

The company signed a five year sponsorship deal with Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The competition was established in 2016.

This year’s competition will be participated by 16 Super League teams and 8 Regional League Premier Division teams comprising of the top three teams in the SRFL and CRFL and top two teams in the NRFL as of the respective leagues first round log tables.

The Cup will be played on knockout basis starting from the Preliminary round involving the Eight Regional League teams and Eight Super League teams that finished from position 9 to 16 at the end of the 2019 Season First round.

The top eight teams in the Super League as at the end of the 2019 First round will be exempted from the Preliminary Round.

The exempted Super League teams will be joined by the eight winners of the Preliminary round matches in the Round of 16 draw.

The exempted teams will be seeded and be put in one pot while the other eight teams will be in another pot.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :