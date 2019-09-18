Prophet Sabao appears in court, deny theft charges:  State parade witnesses 

Lilongwe Magistrate Court has started hearing the criminal case invoving Prophet Chimwemwe Sabao of Agelic gathering for Christ Church (AGAC) in alleged forgery, altering of false documents and theft.

Prophet Sabao and his accomplices have since denied the charges.

State prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Isaac Kadawayula started by amending the charges saying the first charge sheet contained the name of Sabao only but included his accomplice and these include Alinafe Katoma and Nomsa Plaighnnie aged 31 and aged 23 respectively.

After the three pleaded not guilty to the charges, Prosecutor Kadawayula paraded two witnesses.

The first witness was Grades Masina who owns Gralle Stationers Enterprise.

In her sworn statement, Masina testified that he knows Sabao as her son-in-law who married her late daughter.

She said she was informed that her cheque was with some people who wanted to cash on it.

In an interview Sabao’s lawyer Innocent Kubwalo said so far the defence is not satisfied with the evidence.

The case has since been adjourned to 19 September 2019, to allow the state parade additional witnesses.

Sabao was arrested while administering church service in Lilongwe.

According to the charge sheet, Prophet Sabao successfully cashed in seven cheques from a single account which is being maintained at Standard Bank for Glalle Stationers.

These dubious activity happened from 18 June, 2019 to 10 August, 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :