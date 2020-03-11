2020 Ecobank Charity Shield rekindles BB, Nomads rivalry

Sworn rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have been drawn together for the opening match of the 2020 Ecobank Charity Shield scheduled for April 4 while Silver Strikers date Blue Eagles.

The draw was held on Wednesday at Ecobank Head Office in Blantyre where the Pan African Bank announced a sponsorship package of K18 million, up from the K12 million it injected last year, representing a 50 percent increase.

The season opener is Football Association of Malawi (FAM) flagship corporate social responsibility now being done with partnership with Ecobank since last year.

The participating teams are TNM Super League (Nyasa Big Bullets); league runners-up (Mighty Be Forward Wanderers); Airtel Top 8 champions (Silver Strikers) and FISD champions (Blue Eagles).

So once again, the thrill that the fans expect shall definitely be provided on the weekend of April 3-4.

Ecobank’s Head of Commercial Victoria Chanza applauded the four teams for their willingness to participate in this noble event and encouraged fans to patronise the matches enmasse in the objective to assist the underprivileged.

She said Ecobank is very proud to be associated with this charity event which is the Pan African Bank’s corporate social responsibility in all the countries they operate in to assist the less privileged people.

“It’s our duty as Malawians to help each other when we are in need and we have to do it whilst enjoying it,” she said.

“That is why we partnered with FAM in the noble exercise because we are providing entertainment for the fans while at the same time they are contributing towards lessening social challenges that others are facing.

“So we urge the fans to patronise the matches because at the end of the day it is the whole of Malawi that will be winners,” she said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu applauded Ecobank that in just after a year in football, it has committed to increase the sponsorship.

“This is not small news,” he said. “You see, Ecobank could have chosen not to come back or they had a free choice to maintain the sponsorship at K12 million.

“But today they have displayed unwavering commitment towards FAM Charity shield by increasing the sponsorship by 50%.

“This sponsorship package will go a long way to meet the demands that go with staging the Charity Shield — things like travel costs, accommodation, food, appearance fees for the players and many such needs as the participating teams prepare for the Shield.”

Nyamilandu reiterated that Charity Shield is FAM’s flagship corporate social responsibility that aims to engage, mobilize and inspire football fans, stakeholders and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

“The Ecobank FAM Charity Shield has proven beyond reasonable doubt that football is a great tool as a means to solving some of the social economic challenges that our country faces,” Nyamilandu said.

