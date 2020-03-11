Nankhumwa hits at gossip-mongers: ‘No way I can join MCP or UTM, am DPP all the way’’

Touted as the ‘voice of reason’ in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) , the vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he will never leave President Peter Mutharika and the DPP, saying Mutharika lifted him from dust to glory.

In an emotional speech during the launch of Shire Valley irrigation scheme in Chikwawa on Wednesday, Nankhumwa said there were some political gossip-mongers in the party and accused some of his colleagues of colluding to bring him down.

“They are creating fake stories that Your Excellency want to fire me. I have been fired before and they shared my positions of Agriculture minister and Leader of the House.

“ It is your prerogative Your Excellency to fire cabinet ministers but it is not good for some people to be peddling lies and gossiping on the matter,” he said.

There has been fevered speculation that President Mutharika is reshuffling his Cabinet.

Nankhumwa frantically pleaded for unity in the party, saying infighting ahead of fresh presidential elections in May is counter productive.

The Agriculture minister lamented that his speech at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday which was spiced with Biblical messages was misinterpreted by some of his colleagues in the party to mean he wanted to defect to opposition parties.

“This is pure witchcraft. Your Excellency know where I am coming from. It is you, Your Excellency who has raised me from dust to glory, so I cannot leave you.

There is no way I can join MCP. There is no way I can go to UTM.

” We will be together Your Excellency. Your win in the forthcoming elections is the win for us all, if you are unfortunate Your Excellency that you have lost, it will be a loss for us all, ” he said.

He, therefore, called on the DPP officials to stop peddling lies and gossiping and concentrate on preparing for the forthcoming presidential election instead to secure another victory for Mutharika.

Mutharika did not comment on the issue during his speech.

There has been power struggle in the DPP as Mutharika is set to leave the party leadership in 2024.

Nankhumwa is the favourite to win the party presidency .

